Ukraine and NATO Align: Security Talks Amid War Uncertainties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte and European leaders in Brussels to discuss immediate support and long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, amidst ongoing conflict with Russia and potential future involvement of European troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 05:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 05:51 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in important discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as well as several European leaders in Brussels on Wednesday. The aim of the talks was to secure immediate assistance for Ukraine's ongoing war efforts and to negotiate longer-term security guarantees for the nation.

While addressing the media, Zelenskiy described the discussions as a valuable opportunity to address the security guarantees needed for both the present and the future for Ukraine. European officials are also considering post-war strategies, including the potential deployment of European troops to ensure Ukraine's security.

The talks are set against the backdrop of Ukraine's defensive stance on the battlefield and the uncertain stance of future U.S. support. With President-elect Donald Trump advocating for a swift end to the conflict, the talks also focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defense and overall military capacity to ensure a favorable position during any peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

