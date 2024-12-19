Left Menu

Congress Demands Apology from BJP Over Alleged Insult to Ambedkar

The Congress accuses the BJP of seeking to remove Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged disrespectful speech about Dr. Ambedkar from social media. Congress insists Shah apologize and resign. The BJP allegedly replaced images of Ambedkar with George Soros, prompting criticism from opposition leaders.

The Congress party has accused the BJP of attempting to erase a controversial speech by Home Minister Amit Shah from social media, claiming it was disrespectful towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that the platform 'X' had received requests from the government to delete the speech shared by Congress leaders, although the platform refused to comply out of respect for freedom of speech. Shrinate criticized Shah's remarks as 'insulting' and demanded an apology and resignation from the Home Minister.

The dispute intensified when the BJP posted a doctored image, replacing Ambedkar's photographs with those of billionaire George Soros during opposition protests. The Congress termed the move as 'brazen' and 'disrespectful.' The incident sparked outrage from Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal, who condemned the BJP for allegedly undermining Ambedkar's legacy for political gains.

This conflict is part of the ongoing political battle between the opposition and the ruling party, with accusations that BJP leaders display historical disdain towards Ambedkar. The Congress remains firm, stating that it will not be intimidated by such tactics and stands in solidarity with Ambedkar's followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

