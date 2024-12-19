Left Menu

Kejriwal Urges NDA Allies to Reflect on Shah's Controversial Remark

Arvind Kejriwal has penned letters to NDA allies Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, criticizing Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar. Kejriwal contends that Shah's comments are disrespectful to Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution. He urges the leaders to reconsider their support for BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:33 IST
Kejriwal Urges NDA Allies to Reflect on Shah's Controversial Remark
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reached out to JDU's Nitish Kumar and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, emphasizing the need to rethink their stance following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial statements on B R Ambedkar.

In letters shared on platform X, Kejriwal criticized Shah's remarks as not only derogatory but also reflective of a broader BJP perspective towards Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution.

He strongly appealed to Kumar and Naidu, whose parties are integral to the NDA, questioning BJP's audacity to undermine Ambedkar's legacy and urging them to weigh their alliances carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024