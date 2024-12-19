Kejriwal Urges NDA Allies to Reflect on Shah's Controversial Remark

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reached out to JDU's Nitish Kumar and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, emphasizing the need to rethink their stance following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial statements on B R Ambedkar.

In letters shared on platform X, Kejriwal criticized Shah's remarks as not only derogatory but also reflective of a broader BJP perspective towards Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution.

He strongly appealed to Kumar and Naidu, whose parties are integral to the NDA, questioning BJP's audacity to undermine Ambedkar's legacy and urging them to weigh their alliances carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)