Scuffle at Parliament: Tensions Rise Among MPs

Three NDA MPs, including Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, filed a police complaint after a scuffle with opposition MPs. The incident, involving accusations against Rahul Gandhi and injuries to Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, led to Prime Minister Modi checking on those hurt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:26 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo Courtesy:pib.gov.in) Image Credit: ANI
In a recent development within the Parliament, three NDA MPs, namely Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, lodged a complaint at the Parliament Street Police Station following a scuffle with opposition MPs.

The altercation, which took place on the entry steps of the House, reportedly injured several members, including former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of shoving Sarangi, although the Congress leader denies these allegations.

This incident caught Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention, leading him to personally check on the injured MPs, Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed the injuries sustained, amidst rising tensions between the parties involved.

