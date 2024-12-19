Lok Sabha Chaos: A Day of Adjournments and Political Blame Game

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha witnessed a tumultuous session as opposition parties vocally protested against remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah concerning B R Ambedkar. The uproar led to repeated adjournments of the House.

The session barely lasted five minutes amid the chaos. Opposition parties demanded Shah's apology, escalating tensions with the ruling government. A confrontation outside Parliament left several MPs injured, intensifying the political fallout.

Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders defended Shah, accusing Congress of misrepresenting his remarks. They claimed it was an attempt to highlight the Congress' alleged anti-Ambedkar stance, sparking a major political row.

