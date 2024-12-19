Left Menu

Parliament Tension: Congress Accuses BJP of Physical Confrontation

The Congress accused BJP MPs of physically confronting their leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament. Letters to the Lok Sabha Speaker urged an inquiry into the incidents, which reportedly occurred during protests over alleged insults to B R Ambedkar. BJP denies allegations, calling them inaccurate.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Congress has alleged that BJP MPs have physically confronted its leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday in Parliament, accusing them of lowering its dignity. The incident reportedly happened during protests concerning alleged insults to B R Ambedkar.

In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, senior Congress members have requested an investigation into the matter. The situation intensified as separate marches by opposition and ruling party MPs resulted in jostling, with BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries.

Congress leaders, including Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, emphasized that the altercation involved BJP MPs wielding sticks. Kharge, alleging he was physically pushed, has called for an official inquiry, insisting the acts weren't merely against individuals but an assault on the democratic institutions and processes of Parliament.

