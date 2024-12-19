Parliament Tension: Congress Accuses BJP of Physical Confrontation

The Congress has alleged that BJP MPs have physically confronted its leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday in Parliament, accusing them of lowering its dignity. The incident reportedly happened during protests concerning alleged insults to B R Ambedkar.

In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, senior Congress members have requested an investigation into the matter. The situation intensified as separate marches by opposition and ruling party MPs resulted in jostling, with BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries.

Congress leaders, including Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, emphasized that the altercation involved BJP MPs wielding sticks. Kharge, alleging he was physically pushed, has called for an official inquiry, insisting the acts weren't merely against individuals but an assault on the democratic institutions and processes of Parliament.

