Jammu and Kashmir Congress Demands Amit Shah's Resignation
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress protested against Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, which they deemed an 'insult'. The protest, led by Raman Bhalla and Tara Chand, demanded Shah's resignation and public apology. Tensions rose during the demonstration.
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress launched a protest march on Thursday, calling for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah following his remarks about B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, which the party described as an 'insult' to the leader.
State Congress Working President Raman Bhalla and former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand spearheaded the protest, which saw a large number of party workers and leaders taking to the streets from the party headquarters.
Protesters shouted slogans against Shah and the BJP, demanding a public apology. The police intervened to stop the march, resulting in brief scuffles and a standoff. Tara Chand criticized the BJP's perceived targeting of Dalits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
