Constitutional Clash: Ambedkar Controversy Escalates

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Union Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on B R Ambedkar, claiming they revealed the BJP's disdain for Ambedkar's Constitution. Amid heated exchanges in the assembly, Siddaramaiah highlighted historical RSS opposition to the Constitution, questioning Shah’s conduct and the Rajya Sabha Chairman’s inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:02 IST
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condemned Union Minister Amit Shah’s comments on B R Ambedkar, stating they reflect the Bharatiya Janata Party's deep-seated disdain for Ambedkar’s Constitution. Siddaramaiah argued in the assembly that Shah would have been a 'scrap dealer' without the Constitution crafted by Ambedkar.

Amid tensions between BJP and Congress, Siddaramaiah cited historical instances of RSS figures opposing Ambedkar's work, emphasizing this longstanding ideological rift. The chief minister also accused Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of failing to address Shah's remarks, which he described as derogatory.

In retaliation, Shah accused Congress of distorting his comments, labeling it as an anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation campaign. The assembly session witnessed uproarious scenes with opposing slogans, leading to an adjournment by Speaker U T Khader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

