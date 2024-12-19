Constitutional Clash: Ambedkar Controversy Escalates

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condemned Union Minister Amit Shah’s comments on B R Ambedkar, stating they reflect the Bharatiya Janata Party's deep-seated disdain for Ambedkar’s Constitution. Siddaramaiah argued in the assembly that Shah would have been a 'scrap dealer' without the Constitution crafted by Ambedkar.

Amid tensions between BJP and Congress, Siddaramaiah cited historical instances of RSS figures opposing Ambedkar's work, emphasizing this longstanding ideological rift. The chief minister also accused Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of failing to address Shah's remarks, which he described as derogatory.

In retaliation, Shah accused Congress of distorting his comments, labeling it as an anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation campaign. The assembly session witnessed uproarious scenes with opposing slogans, leading to an adjournment by Speaker U T Khader.

(With inputs from agencies.)