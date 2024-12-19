Left Menu

Former French Finance Minister Le Maire Joins ASML as Adviser

Bruno Le Maire, former French finance minister, is appointed as an adviser to ASML's executive board. This move supports ASML's aim to strengthen Europe's semiconductor industry amidst geopolitical challenges. Le Maire, instrumental in attracting GlobalFoundries to France, will start his role on January 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:09 IST
Former French Finance Minister Le Maire Joins ASML as Adviser
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia

ASML, a leading manufacturer of computer chip equipment, has announced the appointment of France's former finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, as adviser to its executive board. Le Maire's insights will bolster the company's efforts to fortify Europe's semiconductor sector amid complex global challenges.

The appointment is part of ASML's strategy to significantly invest in the European semiconductor ecosystem, as stated by a company spokesperson. Le Maire's advisory role will commence on January 1, just weeks before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. This move comes as ASML navigates export restrictions to China enforced under both the Trump and Biden administrations.

Bruno Le Maire previously played a pivotal role in securing U.S. chipmaker GlobalFoundries' involvement in a new semiconductor plant in Crolles, France, benefiting from France's substantial financial backing. As ASML reaffirms its commitment to remain in the Netherlands, the Dutch government has pledged significant infrastructure investments in the Eindhoven region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024