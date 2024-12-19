Former French Finance Minister Le Maire Joins ASML as Adviser
Bruno Le Maire, former French finance minister, is appointed as an adviser to ASML's executive board. This move supports ASML's aim to strengthen Europe's semiconductor industry amidst geopolitical challenges. Le Maire, instrumental in attracting GlobalFoundries to France, will start his role on January 1.
ASML, a leading manufacturer of computer chip equipment, has announced the appointment of France's former finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, as adviser to its executive board. Le Maire's insights will bolster the company's efforts to fortify Europe's semiconductor sector amid complex global challenges.
The appointment is part of ASML's strategy to significantly invest in the European semiconductor ecosystem, as stated by a company spokesperson. Le Maire's advisory role will commence on January 1, just weeks before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. This move comes as ASML navigates export restrictions to China enforced under both the Trump and Biden administrations.
Bruno Le Maire previously played a pivotal role in securing U.S. chipmaker GlobalFoundries' involvement in a new semiconductor plant in Crolles, France, benefiting from France's substantial financial backing. As ASML reaffirms its commitment to remain in the Netherlands, the Dutch government has pledged significant infrastructure investments in the Eindhoven region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
