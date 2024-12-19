Political Feud Leads to Assault Charges in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, police have registered a case against Akash Singh and Ansh Singh, the son and nephew of a local Congress MLA, for allegedly assaulting former BJP legislator Rakesh Giri.

Giri's security guard lodged a complaint, claiming the accused abused and assaulted the politician and his family at a marriage event. Consequently, a case was filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including assault and criminal force deterring a public servant from duty.

The investigation is ongoing, but Congress MLA Yadvendra Singh has not commented on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)