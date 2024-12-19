Left Menu

Odisha CM's Strategic Tour: Balancing Budget Talks and BJP Alliances

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarks on a five-day visit to New Delhi and Rajasthan focused on attending key official meetings. His travel itinerary includes attending budget consultations, the GST council meeting, and engaging with BJP leaders, ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:05 IST
Odisha CM's Strategic Tour: Balancing Budget Talks and BJP Alliances
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on a crucial five-day visit to New Delhi and Rajasthan, according to sources from the Chief Minister's Office.

Majhi's journey began in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening, with a scheduled overnight stay in the national capital before proceeding to Jaipur, Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, Majhi is set to participate in pivotal meetings, including the pre-budget consultation and the 55th GST council meeting in Jaisalmer on December 21.

Afterwards, Majhi will return to New Delhi for discussions with Union Ministers and top BJP leaders, where he is expected to address significant issues and extend invitations for Odisha's upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event. The Chief Minister's return to Bhubaneswar is slated for December 23, as per official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024