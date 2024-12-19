Odisha CM's Strategic Tour: Balancing Budget Talks and BJP Alliances

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on a crucial five-day visit to New Delhi and Rajasthan, according to sources from the Chief Minister's Office.

Majhi's journey began in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening, with a scheduled overnight stay in the national capital before proceeding to Jaipur, Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, Majhi is set to participate in pivotal meetings, including the pre-budget consultation and the 55th GST council meeting in Jaisalmer on December 21.

Afterwards, Majhi will return to New Delhi for discussions with Union Ministers and top BJP leaders, where he is expected to address significant issues and extend invitations for Odisha's upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event. The Chief Minister's return to Bhubaneswar is slated for December 23, as per official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)