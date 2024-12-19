Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Security Guarantees Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on European countries to provide security guarantees for Ukraine after the ongoing conflict with Russia ends. He emphasized the importance of U.S. support, particularly under President Donald Trump, to ensure these guarantees are fully effective. Post-war discussions focus on potential NATO membership and additional assurances from the U.S. and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:55 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday called for European nations to provide security guarantees to ensure Ukraine's protection once the war with Russia concludes, stressing that these efforts require American support, especially under President Trump.

Speaking to European Union leaders, Zelenskiy praised French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal for deploying troops to Ukraine following a ceasefire and encouraged wider collaboration on the initiative. He underscored the necessity for more robust protection through NATO membership.

Amid ongoing conflicts and discussions on the future, EU leaders pressed for comprehensive involvement of Ukraine in peace deals to preserve its territorial integrity, while also navigating potential transatlantic trade tensions fueled by Trump's tariff threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

