Putin Open to Ukraine Negotiations if Conditions Are Met

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to negotiate peace talks over Ukraine's war, potentially with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Despite the promise of dialogue, Putin remains resolute on maintaining territorial advances and demands diplomatic conditions, further complicating the conflict involving NATO expansion concerns.

Updated: 19-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:11 IST
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared his willingness to engage in negotiations regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Inviting potential dialogue with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Putin emphasized no preconditions for initiating talks with Ukrainian authorities.

Putin, addressing questions on state television, expressed his readiness to meet Trump, a figure who has promised a swift resolution to the conflict. While dismissing any notion of Russia's weakness, Putin reinforced Russia's strengthened position since the 2022 invasion.

Despite openness to negotiations, Putin remains firm on Russia maintaining its territorial gains and demands recognition from Ukraine's current parliament as the sole legitimate negotiating authority. The strategic advancements and strong rhetoric underscore the complex path toward any potential peace agreement.

