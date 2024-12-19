Left Menu

Clash of Ideologies: BJYM Workers Vandalize Mumbai Congress Office

Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha workers vandalized a Congress office in Mumbai, protesting alleged insults to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by Congress leaders. Following the altercation, 14 protesters were detained. An FIR was filed against BJYM members for unlawful assembly and rioting. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad criticized the BJP for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:11 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers vandalized a Congress office in Mumbai on Thursday. The attack was a reaction to what they claim are persistent insults directed at social reformer Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by the Congress party.

Police detained 14 protesters after they stormed the office located at Azad Maidan, damaging furniture and defacing posters. The demonstrators were eventually dispersed, although tensions flared up at the police station, resulting in a confrontation between BJYM and Congress workers.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad condemned the BJP's actions, accusing them of resorting to vandalism whenever Ambedkar's name is invoked critically. An FIR has been lodged against BJYM functionary Tejinder Tiwana and others, escalating the political friction between the parties.

