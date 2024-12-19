Clash of Ideologies: BJYM Workers Vandalize Mumbai Congress Office
Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha workers vandalized a Congress office in Mumbai, protesting alleged insults to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by Congress leaders. Following the altercation, 14 protesters were detained. An FIR was filed against BJYM members for unlawful assembly and rioting. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad criticized the BJP for the attack.
In a dramatic turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers vandalized a Congress office in Mumbai on Thursday. The attack was a reaction to what they claim are persistent insults directed at social reformer Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by the Congress party.
Police detained 14 protesters after they stormed the office located at Azad Maidan, damaging furniture and defacing posters. The demonstrators were eventually dispersed, although tensions flared up at the police station, resulting in a confrontation between BJYM and Congress workers.
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad condemned the BJP's actions, accusing them of resorting to vandalism whenever Ambedkar's name is invoked critically. An FIR has been lodged against BJYM functionary Tejinder Tiwana and others, escalating the political friction between the parties.
