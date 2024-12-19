Clash of Ideologies: BJYM Workers Vandalize Mumbai Congress Office

In a dramatic turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers vandalized a Congress office in Mumbai on Thursday. The attack was a reaction to what they claim are persistent insults directed at social reformer Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by the Congress party.

Police detained 14 protesters after they stormed the office located at Azad Maidan, damaging furniture and defacing posters. The demonstrators were eventually dispersed, although tensions flared up at the police station, resulting in a confrontation between BJYM and Congress workers.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad condemned the BJP's actions, accusing them of resorting to vandalism whenever Ambedkar's name is invoked critically. An FIR has been lodged against BJYM functionary Tejinder Tiwana and others, escalating the political friction between the parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)