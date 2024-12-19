Bhartruhari Mahtab Poised to Lead Panel on Simultaneous Elections

BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab is emerging as a top contender to head a joint committee in Parliament that will scrutinize proposals for holding simultaneous elections, according to sources on Thursday.

The BJP is expected to land the chair role in this pivotal committee, with official circles suggesting that Mahtab's vast parliamentary experience would particularly bolster his prospects for the appointment.

Mahtab, a seasoned seven-time Lok Sabha member representing Odisha, currently chairs the standing committee on finance. Among the 21 Lok Sabha members slated for inclusion on this new parliamentary panel for synchronizing Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, he stands out alongside other notable BJP MPs like Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)