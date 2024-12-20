BJP Youth Stage Protest Against Congress with Effigy Burning

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) launched a protest against the Congress on Thursday evening, criticizing the party's response to Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar. Protestors targeted Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and the party of disrespecting the revered leader.

The demonstration saw scores of BJP youth workers gathering and raising slogans, culminating in the burning of an effigy of Rahul Gandhi. Arun Prabhat, BJYM's Jammu and Kashmir president, alleged that Congress had historically insulted Ambedkar, using the recent criticism as a deflection.

As tensions escalated outside the Congress headquarters, police stepped in to prevent protestors from advancing. Congress members emerged to counter the protest, while party leader Tara Chand intervened, advising restraint among Congress workers.

