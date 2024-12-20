Left Menu

BJP Youth Stage Protest Against Congress with Effigy Burning

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) protested against Congress for criticizing Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar. Protestors burned an effigy of Rahul Gandhi, accusing Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar. Police intervened as tensions rose outside the Congress headquarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) launched a protest against the Congress on Thursday evening, criticizing the party's response to Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar. Protestors targeted Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and the party of disrespecting the revered leader.

The demonstration saw scores of BJP youth workers gathering and raising slogans, culminating in the burning of an effigy of Rahul Gandhi. Arun Prabhat, BJYM's Jammu and Kashmir president, alleged that Congress had historically insulted Ambedkar, using the recent criticism as a deflection.

As tensions escalated outside the Congress headquarters, police stepped in to prevent protestors from advancing. Congress members emerged to counter the protest, while party leader Tara Chand intervened, advising restraint among Congress workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

