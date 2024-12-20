Biden's Diplomatic Rome Visit: Meeting the Pope and Italian PM
U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Rome from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, where he will meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During a recent conversation, Biden and the Pope discussed global peace efforts. This visit takes place as Biden nears the end of his presidency.
