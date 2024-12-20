Left Menu

Biden's Diplomatic Rome Visit: Meeting the Pope and Italian PM

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Rome from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, where he will meet with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During a recent conversation, Biden and the Pope discussed global peace efforts. This visit takes place as Biden nears the end of his presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 04:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 04:26 IST
Biden's Diplomatic Rome Visit: Meeting the Pope and Italian PM
Joe Biden

In a pivotal trip shortly before the conclusion of his presidency, U.S. President Joe Biden will journey to Rome from January 9 to January 12. The White House confirmed that Biden will engage in discussions with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

During a conversation on Thursday, the President and the Pope explored ways to further global peace initiatives. These discussions underscore Biden's commitment to addressing international issues during his remaining time in office.

This Rome visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement, as Biden aims to bolster relationships and advance peace worldwide. Both leaders expressed a shared interest in promoting peaceful resolutions on global platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024