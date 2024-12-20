Biden's Diplomatic Rome Visit: Meeting the Pope and Italian PM

In a pivotal trip shortly before the conclusion of his presidency, U.S. President Joe Biden will journey to Rome from January 9 to January 12. The White House confirmed that Biden will engage in discussions with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

During a conversation on Thursday, the President and the Pope explored ways to further global peace initiatives. These discussions underscore Biden's commitment to addressing international issues during his remaining time in office.

This Rome visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement, as Biden aims to bolster relationships and advance peace worldwide. Both leaders expressed a shared interest in promoting peaceful resolutions on global platforms.

