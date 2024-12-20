Trump's Funding Plan Faces Defeat: A Political Showdown
President-elect Donald Trump's new funding plan was rejected by the House, leading to turmoil as Democrats and Republicans clashed just before a potential government shutdown. The rejection of the plan, supported by Trump and Elon Musk, highlights the political tension and challenges faced by Speaker Mike Johnson.
The House thwarted President-elect Donald Trump's proposal aiming to sustain federal operations and suspend the debt ceiling, threatening a government shutdown, as disagreements flared between parties.
Speaker Mike Johnson remains resolute to revisit the vote before the looming deadline despite the significant failure marked by a 174-235 vote against the bill.
The defeat marks a setback for Trump and his ally Elon Musk, and previews the challenges Trump might face once he assumes office with a Republican-controlled House and Senate.
