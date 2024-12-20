BRS Uproar in Telangana Assembly Over KTR Case
The Telangana Legislative Assembly faced a heated session as BRS members demanded a debate on the case against KTR, the party's working president, in connection with the Formula-E race. Amidst opposition slogans, the session was adjourned. KTR, son of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, faces allegations of improper payments.
Tensions flared in the Telangana Legislative Assembly as members of the Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS) vociferously sought a debate on a case involving their working president, K T Rama Rao, known as KTR.
The assembly session was temporarily halted for 15 minutes amid the turmoil. The controversy stems from allegations related to payments for a Formula-E race held in Hyderabad, implicating KTR.
BRS MLA T Harish Rao accused the Congress government of targeting KTR to undermine their party, while the Speaker moved to focus the agenda on the Bhu Bharati bill, which impacts state land administration.
