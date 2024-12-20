Turkiye's Refugee Debate: Time for Syrians to Return?

Turkiye has become known internationally for providing refuge to more than 3 million Syrians escaping the violence of the civil war. However, with the recent dismissal of Syrian President Bashar Assad, many in Turkiye are questioning the need for these refugees to remain.

The atmosphere is tense as some Turkish citizens blame Syrians for job losses and the strain on public services. These frustrations have occasionally erupted into violence, with Syrian-owned properties being targeted in riots.

Turkish officials originally offered Syrians temporary protection, giving them access to healthcare, education, and employment. Nonetheless, rising nationalistic sentiments and economic challenges, such as inflation and unemployment, are causing a push for Syrians to start returning home, especially as conditions in Syria potentially stabilize.

(With inputs from agencies.)