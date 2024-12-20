Left Menu

Parliament Clash: Leaders Call for Apologies Over Escalating Tensions

Arun Govil criticizes parliamentary scuffles, highlighting the need for discipline. Kiren Rijiju censures Rahul Gandhi over the incident. Opposition led by Priyanka Gandhi demands Home Minister's apology for remarks on Ambedkar. Akhilesh Yadav insists on acknowledging mistakes as tensions rise in Indian Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:03 IST
BJP MP Arun Govil. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arun Govil, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, expressed dismay over the recent altercation in the Indian Parliament, emphasizing its negative impact on the institution's image. Govil remarked that such incidents damage the Parliament's reputation, calling for increased discipline and composure, especially from opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, whom he critiqued for his demeanor.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conduct during the winter session, expressing dissatisfaction over a scuffle that left two BJP members injured. Rijiju highlighted the agitation among NDA MPs as both Houses prepare to adjourn.

In response, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Malikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest, demanding an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on Dr. BR Ambedkar. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vowed intolerance against such remarks and reinforced the importance of Ambedkar's contributions to India's Constitution. Adding to the chorus, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav sought an apology from the Home Minister, asserting the significance of Ambedkar's legacy and BJP's approach towards it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

