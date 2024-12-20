Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

In a scathing critique, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday over remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding BR Ambedkar in Parliament. Yadav accused the ruling party of attempting to undermine the constitution and democracy. Speaking to ANI after the Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, Yadav emphasized that Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution is essential for India's progress.

Yadav argued that while the parliamentary session might have concluded, the controversies surrounding it persist. He denounced the BJP's alleged disrespect towards Ambedkar and called for an apology from Shah. Furthermore, Yadav criticized the filing of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, labeling it as a baseless accusation rooted in BJP's strategic approach.

Adding to the chorus of criticism, SP MP Dimple Yadav blamed BJP MPs for a recent scuffle in the parliament, which resulted in injuries. She demanded an apology, claiming the incident tarnished Ambedkar's legacy. MP Jaya Bachchan echoed these sentiments, describing the confrontation as a deliberate act initiated by BJP members, accusing them of obstructing members and escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)