Congress Leader Targeted in Ink-Throwing Protest
A protest by the BJYM in Indore turned contentious when a 'black ink-like substance' was thrown at Congress leader Girish Joshi. Congress members demanded action, leading to a case against unidentified persons. BJYM accused Rahul Gandhi of misconduct in the Parliament premises during their protest.
- Country:
- India
An incident involving the throwing of a 'black ink-like substance' at Congress leader Girish Joshi has sparked tensions between political factions in Indore. The altercation occurred during a protest by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), escalating into a legal battle.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar Sharma reported that the ink-throwing incident prompted Congress leaders to gather at the Pandharinath police station, demanding immediate registration of a case. Consequently, a case was filed against unidentified individuals under BNS section 133 for assault or use of criminal force with intent to insult.
The protest originated from allegations by BJYM that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi mishandled BJP MPs at the Parliament House complex. While Congress claims their local office was attacked under the guise of protest, the BJP has refuted these accusations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's parliament impeaches 4 officials as a vote on impeaching Yoon over his martial law declaration looms, reports AP.
Congress Gears Up Strategy Amid Parliamentary Protests
Congress vs. Government: Rahul Gandhi's Blocked Visit Sparks Parliamentary Storm
Opposition Stages Fiery Protest in Parliament over Adani Controversy
BJP Accuses Opposition of Disrupting Parliament Amid Controversies