Congress Leader Targeted in Ink-Throwing Protest

An incident involving the throwing of a 'black ink-like substance' at Congress leader Girish Joshi has sparked tensions between political factions in Indore. The altercation occurred during a protest by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), escalating into a legal battle.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar Sharma reported that the ink-throwing incident prompted Congress leaders to gather at the Pandharinath police station, demanding immediate registration of a case. Consequently, a case was filed against unidentified individuals under BNS section 133 for assault or use of criminal force with intent to insult.

The protest originated from allegations by BJYM that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi mishandled BJP MPs at the Parliament House complex. While Congress claims their local office was attacked under the guise of protest, the BJP has refuted these accusations.

