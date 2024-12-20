Nation Mourns: Remembering Om Prakash Chautala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. Chautala was actively involved in Haryana's politics, following in the footsteps of his father, Devi Lal. Modi conveyed condolences to Chautala's family and supporters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The nation joins in mourning the loss of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading heartfelt tributes.
Modi took to X to express his sorrow, highlighting Chautala's dedicated service in state politics and his efforts to further the work initiated by his father, Devi Lal, who was a former deputy prime minister.
The prime minister also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and supporters of Chautala, acknowledging the significant impact he made in his political career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Set to Reclaim Maharashtra Chief Ministership in Grand Ceremony
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister; PM Modi present at oath taking ceremony in Mumbai.
Eknath Shinde to take oath as Maharashtra deputy chief minister, announces Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant.
Eknath Shinde Joins BJP-Led Government as Deputy Chief Minister Amidst Negotiations
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister for third time; PM Modi attends oath taking ceremony in Mumbai.