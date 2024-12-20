Nation Mourns: Remembering Om Prakash Chautala

The nation joins in mourning the loss of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading heartfelt tributes.

Modi took to X to express his sorrow, highlighting Chautala's dedicated service in state politics and his efforts to further the work initiated by his father, Devi Lal, who was a former deputy prime minister.

The prime minister also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and supporters of Chautala, acknowledging the significant impact he made in his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)