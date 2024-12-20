Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Remembering Om Prakash Chautala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. Chautala was actively involved in Haryana's politics, following in the footsteps of his father, Devi Lal. Modi conveyed condolences to Chautala's family and supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:55 IST
Nation Mourns: Remembering Om Prakash Chautala
Om Prakash Chautala
  • Country:
  • India

The nation joins in mourning the loss of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading heartfelt tributes.

Modi took to X to express his sorrow, highlighting Chautala's dedicated service in state politics and his efforts to further the work initiated by his father, Devi Lal, who was a former deputy prime minister.

The prime minister also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and supporters of Chautala, acknowledging the significant impact he made in his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024