Political Turmoil in Karnataka: CT Ravi's Arrest Sparks Protests

In a recent development, Belagavi's Fifth JMFC Court directed BJP leader and MLC CT Ravi to present himself before the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru. The Hirebagewadi police successfully sought a transit warrant for Ravi, garnering approval to assume custody as the legal proceedings advance in Bengaluru.

BJP members staged protests in Chikkamagaluru and Belagavi protesting CT Ravi's detention on Wednesday, describing it as a targeted action by the state government against opposition leaders. Chikkamagaluru saw a bandh organized by the district BJP, which prompted significant police presence, particularly around Hanumanthappa Circle.

At Chennamma Circle, Belagavi, protests led by Opposition Leader R Ashoka and State BJP President BY Vijayendra ensued. Ravi's detention follows FIR allegations concerning derogatory remarks about Karnataka Cabinet Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Addressing the media, Hebbalkar expressed her distress over Ravi's comments during a Karnataka Legislative Assembly session.

State BJP President Vijayendra condemned the police's actions as government-influenced and denied medical attention to Ravi after a head injury during the arrest, describing the treatment as unpardonable. He announced plans for statewide protests, emphasizing further legal actions pending consultations.

Prior to his court appearance, Ravi was medically examined at Mutag Health Center. In response, Ravi has filed a counter-complaint against several Congress leaders, alleging an attempt on his life, highlighting his claims of police non-cooperation regarding his complaint.

