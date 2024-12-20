Congress Staunchly Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
The Congress party vehemently opposes the 'one nation, one election' proposal, arguing it contradicts the Constitution's basic structure and is anti-democratic. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlights the challenges for the government in securing the necessary two-thirds majority for constitutional amendments. The issue is currently under review by a joint parliamentary committee.
The Congress party has made a firm stand against the 'one nation, one election' proposal, arguing that it undermines the basic tenets of India's Constitution. Describing the idea as both anti-democratic and anti-federal, the party is prepared to oppose it vehemently.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cast doubt on the government's ability to secure the required two-thirds majority for a constitutional amendment, considering its recent struggles to gather sufficient support for bills in the Lok Sabha.
The debate over simultaneous elections has been referred to a joint parliamentary committee comprised of 39 members, including representatives from both the Congress and the BJP. As discussions continue, political opposition appears poised to challenge the proposed electoral overhaul.
