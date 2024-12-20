Congress Staunchly Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

The Congress party has made a firm stand against the 'one nation, one election' proposal, arguing that it undermines the basic tenets of India's Constitution. Describing the idea as both anti-democratic and anti-federal, the party is prepared to oppose it vehemently.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cast doubt on the government's ability to secure the required two-thirds majority for a constitutional amendment, considering its recent struggles to gather sufficient support for bills in the Lok Sabha.

The debate over simultaneous elections has been referred to a joint parliamentary committee comprised of 39 members, including representatives from both the Congress and the BJP. As discussions continue, political opposition appears poised to challenge the proposed electoral overhaul.

(With inputs from agencies.)