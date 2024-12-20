JD(U) Accuses Kejriwal: A Clash Over Dalit Representation

The Janata Dal (United) has launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to provide representation to Dalits and backward classes. This condemnation came from key JD(U) figures, Union minister Lalan Singh and Sanjay Jha.

The criticism followed Kejriwal's letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urging reflection on remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about B R Ambedkar, which Kejriwal perceived as insulting. In return, Jha challenged Kejriwal's commitment to Dalit representation for not nominating any Dalit leaders to the Rajya Sabha.

Further, JD(U) leaders criticized Kejriwal's political alliances and actions, questioning his stance on anti-corruption after his imprisonment in a corruption case. Meanwhile, Kejriwal urged reflection on the BJP's stance towards Ambedkar and the Constitution, igniting a broader political debate.

