Mega Parliamentary Panel Set to Examine 'One Nation One Election' Bills

A mega parliamentary panel consisting of 39 members is gearing up to examine two crucial bills aimed at enabling simultaneous elections in India. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have both passed resolutions giving the green light for this extensive review.

The decision to expand the committee from 31 to 39 members came after various political parties expressed interest in participating. This examination aligns with the BJP's ongoing pursuit of synchronizing state and national elections, a strategic manifesto promise.

The joint committee will include 37 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha, with BJP leader Bhratruhari Mahtab likely to chair the group. Notable figures such as Anurag Thakur and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also been included to ensure a comprehensive debate on the 'One Nation One Election' proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)