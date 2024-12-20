Parliament Ruckus: Accusations Fly Amidst Alleged Disruption
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that Congress women MPs were prevented from entering Parliament during a dispute, accusing the BJP of fostering a fascist environment. Meanwhile, BJP MPs condemned Rahul Gandhi for his conduct, labeling it arrogant and disrespectful, and demanded an apology for his disruptive actions.
In a dramatic turn of events at the Parliament, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari raised serious allegations on Thursday, accusing authorities of barring women Congress MPs from entering the Parliament and pushing them during a chaotic session. Tiwari criticized the BJP-led Modi government, calling it an epitome of fascism and citing the session's events as proof.
Tiwari expressed that it was the first instance in democratic history where the BJP government reportedly obstructed the House's functioning in such a manner. He lamented over the blocking of Parliament entrance gates and the alleged mistreatment of veteran Congress leaders, including 83-year-old Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who was reportedly pushed.
In response, BJP MPs launched a fierce critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. BJP MP Anurag Thakur condemned Gandhi for what he described as an exhibition of arrogance and rule violations during the ruckus. Thakur's sentiments were echoed by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, who accused Gandhi of ignoring security advisories and creating unnecessary disruption, calling for a public apology from Gandhi.
