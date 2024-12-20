Left Menu

The Controversial Political Legacy of Om Prakash Chautala

Om Prakash Chautala, a towering figure in Haryana politics, served as the state's chief minister five times. Despite controversial episodes and a jail term, his political acumen and leadership within the Jat community were significant. Chautala, born to a political family, passed away at 89.

Om Prakash Chautala, a towering presence in Haryana politics and a significant leader of the Jat community, was a figure of both influence and controversy. Serving as Haryana's chief minister five times, his career was marked by sharp political acumen and disputes leading to a jail term. Born on January 1, 1935, Chautala passed away in Gurugram at the age of 89.

As the eldest son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, Chautala led the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and maintained a powerful political legacy despite failing to reach his father's widespread influence. Known for his wit despite limited formal education, Chautala's leadership commanded respect within his political party and beyond.

Chautala's career included intermittent terms as chief minister, with notable tenure from 1999 to 2005. Controversies, such as the infamous 'Meham Kand' in 1990, marred his political journey. His family's political involvement remains strong, though the INLD's influence diminished after 2005.

(With inputs from agencies.)

