Political Turmoil in Karnataka: CT Ravi's Arrest Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP leader CT Ravi was arrested on Friday, intensifying political tension in Karnataka. His arrest stems from a complaint filed by Karnataka minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, accusing him of making objectionable remarks. Following the arrest, Ravi criticized the Congress-led government, labeling it as 'dictatorial', and questioned their motives.

Ravi was brought to Bengaluru for a court appearance, escorted by police as visuals captured by media outlets revealed. This development follows an order from Belagavi's Fifth JMFC Court, which directed Ravi to appear before the Special Court for People's Representatives. The ongoing legal battle has sparked protests among BJP supporters, with allegations of 'Police Raj' by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Allegations flew as CT Ravi filed a counter-complaint against Congress leaders, claiming police misconduct. Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP called for statewide protests over the handling of Ravi's arrest, amidst heckling accusations against him from Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, further deteriorating the political discourse in the region.

