Left Menu

Manipur Congress Protests Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee protested against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar. Leaders, including O Ibobi Singh, demanded Shah's resignation and apology. They contested Shah's statements as false and hurtful to millions, calling for immediate action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:44 IST
Manipur Congress Protests Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest on Friday over recent comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding B R Ambedkar.

Leading the demonstration were Congress Legislature Party leader O Ibobi Singh and state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra, who brandished banners and chanted slogans calling for Shah's apology.

Speaking to reporters, Singh demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismiss Shah from the Union Cabinet, labeling Shah's statements as deeply insulting to millions. Meghachandra echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the hurt caused nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024