Manipur Congress Protests Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar
The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee protested against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar. Leaders, including O Ibobi Singh, demanded Shah's resignation and apology. They contested Shah's statements as false and hurtful to millions, calling for immediate action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest on Friday over recent comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding B R Ambedkar.
Leading the demonstration were Congress Legislature Party leader O Ibobi Singh and state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra, who brandished banners and chanted slogans calling for Shah's apology.
Speaking to reporters, Singh demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismiss Shah from the Union Cabinet, labeling Shah's statements as deeply insulting to millions. Meghachandra echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the hurt caused nationwide.
