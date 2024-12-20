Manipur Congress Protests Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest on Friday over recent comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding B R Ambedkar.

Leading the demonstration were Congress Legislature Party leader O Ibobi Singh and state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra, who brandished banners and chanted slogans calling for Shah's apology.

Speaking to reporters, Singh demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismiss Shah from the Union Cabinet, labeling Shah's statements as deeply insulting to millions. Meghachandra echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the hurt caused nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)