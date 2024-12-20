NDA Stands Firm: Nitish Kumar to Lead Bihar 2025 Assembly Polls
The NDA in Bihar dismissed rumors about a possible change in leadership for the upcoming 2025 assembly polls, reaffirming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as its leader. With BJP, JD(U), and LJP state presidents uniting in support, the alliance emphasized strong grassroots coordination and continued commitment to Kumar's leadership.
The NDA government in Bihar has quashed rumors of a leadership change ahead of the 2025 assembly elections, firmly reasserting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as its chosen leader. Coalition parties such as the BJP, JD(U), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) all expressed unwavering support for Kumar.
The speculation was fueled by a recent remark from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who, during an interview, suggested the NDA might not project a chief ministerial candidate prior to the elections. However, state leaders were quick to downplay this, reaffirming their commitment to Kumar's leadership.
Dilip Jaiswal, Bihar BJP chief, emphasized that Shah's comments were misinterpreted and reassured that big decisions are made at the parliamentary board level. Supporting his view, JD(U) and LJP leaders declared their unambiguous backing for Nitish Kumar, ensuring continued focus on strengthening grassroots coordination.
