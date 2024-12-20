Prominent DPAP Leader Kamalpreet Singh Joins BJP: A Political Shift
Kamalpreet Singh, vice president of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, joined the BJP with over 100 supporters, mostly from the Sikh community. The BJP emphasized respect, peace, and progress. Prime Minister Modi's recognition of Sikh sacrifices, including the 1984 riots, was highlighted as a historic gesture.
In a significant political development, Kamalpreet Singh, vice president of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party's Jammu Central Zone, switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, bringing along a substantial group of supporters.
The move was endorsed by Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Sat Sharma, who expressed that the BJP is globally unique for fostering respect across communities, focusing on peace and development. Singh's defection, supported by over 100 mainly Sikh supporters, was formalized at the BJP headquarters in the presence of senior party figures including National Secretary Dr Narinder Singh.
Sharma underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's acknowledgement of the Sikh community's contributions, particularly through initiatives like Veer Bal Diwas, and contrasted these gestures against Congress's past actions, notably the 1984 riots, highlighting perceived neglect from Congress in awarding national recognitions.
