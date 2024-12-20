Manipur Congress Leader Investigated for Social Media Incitement
Two FIRs were filed against Congress leader Lamtinthang Haokip for social media posts allegedly inciting hatred among communities in Manipur, particularly during the Kuki festival 'Chavang Kut'. BJP's K Saratkumar Singh lodged complaints claiming Haokip's statements promote enmity. Haokip accuses BJP of diversion from its governance failure.
- Country:
- India
Manipur Congress leader Lamtinthang Haokip is under police investigation after two separate FIRs were filed against him for allegedly incendiary social media posts. These posts reportedly target the Kuki community's annual Chavang Kut harvest festival, officials stated on Friday.
Filed by BJP general secretary K Saratkumar Singh at Imphal Police station, the complaints suggest Haokip's remarks foster enmity between communities like the Meitei and Kuki Zo groups. Police are proceeding with the case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Haokip retaliated on social media platform X, accusing the BJP of diverting attention from its inability to address ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lotto NZ Grants $434M to Communities, Supporting Thousands of Projects Nationwide
Tribute to Fallen: The Final Salute for Kuki-Zo Youths in Manipur
Tensions Rise as Kuki-Zo Demands Probe into Manipur Killings
Silent Farewell in Churachandpur: The Kuki-Zo Youths Laid to Rest
Billie Eilish opens up about her complicated relationship with social media