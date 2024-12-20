Manipur Congress Leader Investigated for Social Media Incitement

Manipur Congress leader Lamtinthang Haokip is under police investigation after two separate FIRs were filed against him for allegedly incendiary social media posts. These posts reportedly target the Kuki community's annual Chavang Kut harvest festival, officials stated on Friday.

Filed by BJP general secretary K Saratkumar Singh at Imphal Police station, the complaints suggest Haokip's remarks foster enmity between communities like the Meitei and Kuki Zo groups. Police are proceeding with the case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Haokip retaliated on social media platform X, accusing the BJP of diverting attention from its inability to address ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)