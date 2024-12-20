Left Menu

Crime Branch Steps Into Rahul Gandhi's Parliament Scuffle Case

The Delhi Police have transferred the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Crime Branch, following a scuffle at the Parliament premises. The incident, allegedly involving physical assault and incitement, resulted in an FIR against Gandhi. The investigation will proceed under several sections of the BNS.

The Delhi Police have handed over the case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Crime Branch, an official confirmed on Friday. This development follows a recent altercation at the Parliament premises attributed to Gandhi.

Accusations of 'physical assault and incitement' led to an FIR being registered against him just a day prior. The Crime Branch is now poised to take over the further investigations.

On Thursday, tensions escalated at the Parliament's entry steps. The dispute between opposition and NDA MPs over alleged insults to B R Ambedkar resulted in injuries to former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. The registered FIR cites multiple offenses under the BNS regulations.

