Madhya Pradesh CM Accuses Congress of Neglecting Ambedkar's Legacy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of neglecting the legacy of Dr. B R Ambedkar. Speaking at a public event, Yadav alleged that Congress engaged in baseless accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party following their electoral defeat.

Yadav asserted that during Congress rule, the party failed to honor Ambedkar's legacy, notably in his birthplace, Mhow, in the Indore district. The BJP, Yadav claimed, has ensured that places associated with Ambedkar are revered, even granting them pilgrimage status. His remarks come amid a broader debate over Ambedkar's contributions to the nation.

The chief minister also brought attention to unresolved disputes over river water distribution, asserting that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, such regional issues are being addressed effectively. Yadav highlighted recent agreements made between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, showcasing this as a hallmark of BJP governance.

