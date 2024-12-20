Madhya Pradesh CM Accuses Congress of Neglecting Ambedkar's Legacy
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Congress for neglecting Dr. B R Ambedkar's legacy and accused them of making false allegations against the BJP after their defeat. Yadav praised the BJP's efforts to preserve Ambedkar's legacy and addressed recent disputes over the distribution of river water.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of neglecting the legacy of Dr. B R Ambedkar. Speaking at a public event, Yadav alleged that Congress engaged in baseless accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party following their electoral defeat.
Yadav asserted that during Congress rule, the party failed to honor Ambedkar's legacy, notably in his birthplace, Mhow, in the Indore district. The BJP, Yadav claimed, has ensured that places associated with Ambedkar are revered, even granting them pilgrimage status. His remarks come amid a broader debate over Ambedkar's contributions to the nation.
The chief minister also brought attention to unresolved disputes over river water distribution, asserting that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, such regional issues are being addressed effectively. Yadav highlighted recent agreements made between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, showcasing this as a hallmark of BJP governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohan Yadav
- Congress
- Ambedkar
- legacy
- BJP
- Narendra Modi
- river water
- Indore
- politics
- Congress defeat
ALSO READ
Sanjay Raut Criticizes BJP's Snub of Shinde as Fadnavis Becomes Maharashtra CM
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Proposed GST Hike
Lok Sabha Uproar: BJP and Congress Clash Over National Interest Allegations
BJP Links Rahul Gandhi to Global Destabilization Efforts
Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Expelled BJP Leader Sengar