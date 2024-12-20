Kejriwal vs BJP: Voter Deletion Controversy Heats Up in Delhi

In a heated exchange ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that BJP President JP Nadda called Purvanchali residents in the capital 'Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.' Kejriwal claimed this was part of an effort to disenfranchise these voters. He further criticized the BJP for not announcing a chief ministerial candidate, referring to it as 'a wedding party without a groom.'

In response, Delhi BJP president refuted Kejriwal's accusations, suggesting he is familiar with switching stances based on political convenience. He accused the AAP government of decision-making detrimental to Purvanchali citizens and challenged Kejriwal's statements about free healthcare for outsiders in Delhi, citing past remarks.

The controversy intensified after Singh raised the voter deletion issue in Parliament, with BJP alleging a process of removing illegal immigrant names, while AAP perceived it as targeting local Hindus. This brewing political battle sees AAP mobilize its workers to campaign across Delhi, vowing to expose what they call a 'sinister conspiracy' by the BJP.

