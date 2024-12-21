Left Menu

Military Verdicts Stir Controversy Amid Political Turmoil

Pakistan's military court sentenced 25 civilians to prison over attacks on military facilities. The decision raises concerns about the military's increasing role in judicial processes, especially cases involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The ruling comes amid ongoing tensions following Khan's arrest and related violence.

Updated: 21-12-2024 13:29 IST
In a sweeping legal move, a Pakistani military court has sentenced 25 civilians to serve sentences ranging from two to ten years for their involvement in attacks on military facilities earlier this year, the army's media wing announced on Saturday. This decision heightens anxieties among supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is embroiled in several legal battles, including accusations of inciting violence against the armed forces.

The tumultuous events of May 9, 2023, saw thousands of Khan's supporters storming military installations, culminating in the torching of a general's residence to protest Khan's arrest. The violence resulted in at least eight deaths. The military's Inter-Services Public Relations office stated that the recent sentences signify a pivotal step in justice delivery to the nation.

The office further emphasized the ruling as a warning against succumbing to political manipulation and urged individuals to avoid taking the law into their own hands. While others involved in the unrest are being tried in anti-terrorism courts, the military insists that justice will only be complete once the 'mastermind and planners' face appropriate legal consequences.

