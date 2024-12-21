Controversial Claims: Nehru's Reservation Stand & Opposition's Tactics

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has criticized India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, labeling him as 'anti-reservation'. Manjhi's remarks were aimed at the ongoing political debate, where the Opposition accuses Home Minister Amit Shah of disrespecting B R Ambedkar.

Addressing these accusations, Manjhi claimed they are baseless and that the Opposition is void of concrete issues. He highlighted that his government is focusing on propelling the nation forward in both political and economic realms.

Manjhi reiterated historical instances, alleging Nehru opposed reservations and favored those who defeated Ambedkar in elections. He further revealed that over 5.6 crore MSMEs are registered in India, emphasizing the government's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)