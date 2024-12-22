Left Menu

Contentious Political Battles and ONOE Bill Doubts

Digvijaya Singh expressed skepticism over the passing of 'one nation, one election' bills in Parliament. He denied allegations against Rahul Gandhi of inciting violence among BJP MPs. Meanwhile, Singh criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on temple-mosque disputes, questioning his silence on excesses against Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agarmalwa | Updated: 22-12-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 12:28 IST
In a recent statement, Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh cast doubt on the chances of 'one nation, one election' bills passing through Parliament. Speaking in Madhya Pradesh, Singh downplayed allegations against Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, who the BJP accused of inciting violence in a contentious Parliament meeting.

On Thursday, an FIR was lodged against Gandhi at the Parliament Street police station. BJP MPs accused him of physical assault after some members were injured. However, Singh refuted these claims, pointing out an internal altercation among BJP leaders. He dismissed the BJP's narrative, alleging it was Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, who had been manhandled.

Additionally, Singh responded to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on temple-mosque disputes. Singh challenged Bhagwat's statements, urging him to address excesses against Muslims and to rein in affiliated organizations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

