Trump's Panama Canal Gambit: Political Waves Stirring

In a controversial move, Donald Trump suggested his administration might attempt to reclaim the Panama Canal, criticizing the United States for 'foolishly' ceding control. He described current passage fees as 'ridiculous,' sparking diplomatic unease with Panama's leadership.

Panama's President José Raúl Mulino quickly rejected Trump's proposal, emphasizing national sovereignty over the crucial channel. Mulino deemed the idea an affront to Panama, insisting fees are set based on operational costs and supply and demand metrics.

Amid ongoing political tensions, Trump's comments were made during a major rally, attempting to present unified conservative support despite past week's budgetary discord in Washington. This discourse underscores the complex geopolitics and economic stakes surrounding the canal's future.

