Trump's Panama Canal Comments Stir Diplomatic Concerns

President-elect Donald Trump raised eyebrows on Sunday with his remarks regarding U.S. control over the Panama Canal. Speaking at an event in Arizona, Trump claimed excessive fees charged by Panama and the risk of Chinese influence on the canal prompted his interest in reclaiming control.

Trump's statements elicited a swift response from Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino, who emphasized the canal's independence and refuted claims of undue Chinese influence. Mulino affirmed that Panama's sovereignty and management of the passage are non-negotiable, defending the set passage rates as fair.

This development signals a possible shift in U.S. diplomatic policies under Trump, who is known for his direct approach with allies. The Panama Canal, a critical passage for global trade, was transferred to Panamanian control in 1999 after decades of U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)