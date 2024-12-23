Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Parbhani Visit: Unveiling the Custodial Death Case

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited the family of Somnath Suryavanshi. Suryavanshi died in judicial custody after violence broke out in Maharashtra's Parbhani city earlier this month.

The violence in Parbhani followed an incident on December 10, when a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution was vandalized near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue, located outside the railway station in the city’s Marathwada region.

Suryavanshi, who resided in Shankar Nagar in Parbhani, was one of over 50 people detained in connection with the violence. He died on December 15 after being admitted to a state-run hospital due to chest pain and uneasiness while held in judicial custody. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a judicial probe, stating in the assembly that Suryavanshi reported no torture to a magistrate, supported by CCTV footage. BJP state chief Chandrashekar Bawankule dismissed Gandhi's visit as mere 'drama.'

