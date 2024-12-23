Uproar Over Alleged Insult to Ambedkar: Congress Demands Amit Shah's Resignation

In a fresh political storm, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for reportedly making derogatory remarks against BR Ambedkar. Rai has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Shah if he does not step down voluntarily.

The controversy erupted as opposition parties rallied across the country, accusing Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad defended Shah, accusing the Congress of exploiting Ambedkar's legacy and neglecting marginalized communities such as SC/STs in favor of Muslims.

Amid increased tensions, the alleged comments have led to widespread protests in Parliament, resulting in clashes between Treasury and Opposition benches. In the turmoil, two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, sustained injuries, escalating the political rift within the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)