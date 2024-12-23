Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Comments

Youth Congress workers clashed with police in Raipur while protesting Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar. Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai demanded Shah's resignation, accusing him of insulting Ambedkar. BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Congress for using Ambedkar's legacy politically, sparking further tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:38 IST
Police used water canons to disperse Youth Congress workers in Raipur on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Raipur, water cannons were deployed by police to quell protests led by Youth Congress workers agitated over comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding BR Ambedkar. The demonstrators, chanting slogans in praise of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, were urged by police to cease breaking barriers and sit down.

Simultaneously, Ajay Rai, President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, called for Shah's resignation, accusing him of insulting Ambedkar. Rai insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should dismiss Shah if he does not resign, stirring further political tensions amidst ongoing national uproar.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, a senior BJP leader, retaliated by accusing the Congress party of exploiting Ambedkar's legacy for political gains. He cited instances where Congress allegedly impeded Ambedkar's efforts to memorialize his contributions, while also challenging Congress's commitment to safeguarding SC/ST communities.

Prasad claimed that Congress prioritized Muslim communities over SC/ST groups, criticizing them for lacking adequate protections. His remarks referenced Shah's previous comments in the Rajya Sabha comparing opposition's frequent invocation of Ambedkar to spiritual aspirations.

Last week's parliamentary sessions witnessed tumultuous protests, leading to a physical altercation that left two BJP MPs injured and highlighted the deepening rift between political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

