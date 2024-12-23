Tensions continue to rise in the West Bank town of Jenin as clashes between Palestinian security forces and militants claimed the life of 1st Sgt Mehran Qadoos. The security forces, under the Palestinian Authority's directive, launched a rare crackdown to curb militant influence, leading to dramatic escalations.

Sgt Qadoos became the second casualty following recent confrontations, with militant groups responding by calling for a territory-wide general strike, accusing the Palestinian Authority of siding with Israel in its long-standing occupation. The violence marks an intensification of difficulties for the Western-backed but locally unpopular authority.

Absent Israeli military presence during the clashes has garnered attention, underlining Israel's stated open-ended security control over the region. As tension mounts, the struggle for influence and control in this volatile area remains fraught with complexity and danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)