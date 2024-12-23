Akhilesh Yadav Urges for Harmony Amid Political Tensions

In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called on RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat to persuade the BJP to halt its contentious mosque surveys. Speaking at an event honoring Chaudhary Charan Singh, Yadav emphasized the RSS's influential role in shaping BJP ideologies.

Yadav accused the BJP of political maneuvering, stating, "They seek to exploit every opportunity for political gain." He highlighted recent controversies, including rumors of an ancient temple discovery in Sambhal, attributing them to the BJP's political tactics.

During the commemoration, Yadav unveiled a statue of his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, warning the current government of growing public scrutiny. He criticized the BJP for prioritizing power over constitutional values, describing their governance approach as a blend of democracy and autocracy.

