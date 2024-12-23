Political Firestorm: BJP and AAP Clash Over Corruption Charges
Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of transforming Delhi into a 'corruption lab' through various scams. Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Thakur challenged AAP's governance on issues like health, sanitation, and infrastructure, while Kejriwal criticized BJP for lacking an agenda and credible leadership.
Amidst escalating political tensions in Delhi, Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur has alleged that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has turned Delhi into a 'corruption lab' through a series of scams.
Thakur's accusations come at a critical juncture, just before the Delhi Assembly elections, where he charged Kejriwal's administration with failing in key sectors such as health, education, and sanitation. He criticized the handling of projects like the Connaught Place smog tower, citing misuse of funds.
In response, Kejriwal dismissed BJP's charges as baseless, asserting that the party lacked a clear agenda and adequate leadership for Delhi's progress. Both parties continue their heated exchange as election day draws closer.
