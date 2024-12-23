Political Firestorm: BJP and AAP Clash Over Corruption Charges

Amidst escalating political tensions in Delhi, Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur has alleged that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has turned Delhi into a 'corruption lab' through a series of scams.

Thakur's accusations come at a critical juncture, just before the Delhi Assembly elections, where he charged Kejriwal's administration with failing in key sectors such as health, education, and sanitation. He criticized the handling of projects like the Connaught Place smog tower, citing misuse of funds.

In response, Kejriwal dismissed BJP's charges as baseless, asserting that the party lacked a clear agenda and adequate leadership for Delhi's progress. Both parties continue their heated exchange as election day draws closer.

(With inputs from agencies.)