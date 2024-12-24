A Year of Turmoil and Transformation: Gujarat's 2024 Journey
In 2024, Gujarat faced multiple challenges including severe drug hauls, tragic accidents, political shifts, and a healthcare scam. Security agencies seized Rs 6,450 crore in drugs, while deadly incidents in Rajkot and Vadodara emphasized safety lapses. Political dynamics shifted, and a healthcare scam further stressed essential services.
In 2024, Gujarat navigated a series of significant challenges, marked by large-scale drug seizures and devastating accidents. Security agencies confiscated narcotics worth Rs 6,450 crore, spotlighting a prevalent issue in the state.
Tragedy struck Rajkot and Vadodara, with a deadly game zone fire claiming 28 lives, and a boat accident resulting in the drowning of a dozen children. Investigations revealed lapses in safety protocols among operators.
On the political stage, the BJP lost its stronghold in Banaskantha to Congress after defections and an aggressive campaign. Meanwhile, a healthcare scam involving unnecessary medical procedures tarnished public trust.
