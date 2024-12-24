A Year of Turmoil and Transformation: Gujarat's 2024 Journey

In 2024, Gujarat navigated a series of significant challenges, marked by large-scale drug seizures and devastating accidents. Security agencies confiscated narcotics worth Rs 6,450 crore, spotlighting a prevalent issue in the state.

Tragedy struck Rajkot and Vadodara, with a deadly game zone fire claiming 28 lives, and a boat accident resulting in the drowning of a dozen children. Investigations revealed lapses in safety protocols among operators.

On the political stage, the BJP lost its stronghold in Banaskantha to Congress after defections and an aggressive campaign. Meanwhile, a healthcare scam involving unnecessary medical procedures tarnished public trust.

